DURECT (DRRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 292.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.42%. On average, analysts expect DURECT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DRRX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,069. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $143.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.27. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.32.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other DURECT news, Director Gail J. Maderis bought 70,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,996.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 114,704 shares of company stock worth $79,015 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DURECT by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 52,255 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in DURECT by 94.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 180,625 shares in the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

