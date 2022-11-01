Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Compass Point to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EBC stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,719. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Eastern Bankshares

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $582,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

