Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Compass Point to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.
Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of EBC stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,719. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.
