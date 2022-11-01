Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.51-$7.61 EPS.

Eaton Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:ETN traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.25. 37,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eaton from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eaton from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.46.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

