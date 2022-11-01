eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in eBay were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.0% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 856,035 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 199,236 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in eBay by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,788,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $74,547,000 after buying an additional 89,925 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 407,724 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 183,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.23.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 94.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $77.61.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

