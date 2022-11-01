EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Initiates Coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

REGN stock opened at $748.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $688.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $647.87. The company has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $761.04.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,228 shares of company stock valued at $44,022,965. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

