Efforce (WOZX) Price Tops $0.0945 on Major Exchanges

Efforce (WOZX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Efforce token can currently be bought for $0.0945 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Efforce has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Efforce has a market cap of $49.83 million and $576,492.00 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Efforce Profile

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

