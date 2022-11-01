eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.31.

EHTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on eHealth to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on eHealth from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on eHealth from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65. eHealth has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $46.95. The company has a market cap of $73.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.08. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. eHealth’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that eHealth will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in eHealth by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 372,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,639 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 487,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 229,507 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 187,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 64,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in eHealth by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

