Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,897. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EKSO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) by 153.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Ekso Bionics worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

