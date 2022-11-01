Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Short Interest Down 11.3% in October

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the September 30th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) by 153.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of Ekso Bionics worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on EKSO shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

About Ekso Bionics

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. 46 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,897. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91.

(Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Stories

