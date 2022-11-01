Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $550.37

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $550.37 and last traded at $544.54, with a volume of 938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $546.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Stephens dropped their target price on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $576.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $484.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.60.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $39.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 29.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 76.8% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 304.4% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Elevance Health by 10.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 42.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Further Reading

