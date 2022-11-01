Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Decreased by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $10.91 on Tuesday, hitting $351.18. 75,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.32. The company has a market cap of $333.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,901 shares of company stock worth $168,282,556. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

