Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.70-$7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.5-$29.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.76 billion. Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.70-$7.85 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $17.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.16. 159,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,212. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $327.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.32.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,901 shares of company stock valued at $168,282,556 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $232,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

