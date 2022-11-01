Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Emerson Electric has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 65 years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

EMR opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.19. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,119,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 151.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 605,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,400 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 554,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 608.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,266,000 after buying an additional 291,402 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

