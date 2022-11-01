Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 billion-$21.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.64 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.85-$0.89 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a mkt perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $85.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,104. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average is $84.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,119,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,768,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 151.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 605,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,347,000 after buying an additional 364,400 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 554,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 608.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,266,000 after acquiring an additional 291,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

