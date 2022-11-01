Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.74 billion-$4.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.15 EPS.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.84. The company had a trading volume of 274,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,104. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.38.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 53.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

