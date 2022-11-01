Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Short Interest Down 6.3% in October

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,800 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 343,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Employers

In other news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $491,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,504.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Employers by 224.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after acquiring an additional 319,856 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Employers during the second quarter valued at $8,723,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Employers by 126.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 134,344 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Employers by 225.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 112,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Employers by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,497,000 after acquiring an additional 64,725 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Employers Trading Up 2.6 %

Employers stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 158,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,450. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. Employers has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.12.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.72 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Employers will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Employers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Employers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

