Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.98. 155,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,052. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.