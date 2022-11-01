Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.75 million. On average, analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.78 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 12,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

