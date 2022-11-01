Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.75 million. On average, analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Encore Capital Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ ECPG opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.78 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Encore Capital Group
Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.
