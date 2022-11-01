Energy Recovery (ERII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, analysts expect Energy Recovery to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

ERII stock opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

In other news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at $342,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $404,914.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,619 shares in the company, valued at $245,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $44,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,579 shares of company stock worth $512,151. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

