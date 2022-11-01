Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.37-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

NYSE:EHAB traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $12.96. 2,726,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,524. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Enhabit has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enhabit will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EHAB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Enhabit news, CEO Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 238,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,730.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enhabit news, Director Charles M. Elson purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $50,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,034.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $413,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,730.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 46,942 shares of company stock valued at $645,314 in the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enhabit stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

