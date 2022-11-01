Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.37-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07-1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Enhabit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.37-$1.50 EPS.

Shares of EHAB traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,726,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,524. Enhabit has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.55.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $268.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Enhabit will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EHAB. Citigroup began coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Enhabit in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,065. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enhabit news, Director Charles M. Elson acquired 3,700 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $50,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,034.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. acquired 4,500 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,942 shares of company stock worth $645,314 over the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enhabit stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

