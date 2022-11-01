ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.29) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.02) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($16.84) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

ETR ENI opened at €13.17 ($13.43) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.27. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88. ENI has a one year low of €10.45 ($10.66) and a one year high of €14.80 ($15.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

