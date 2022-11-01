Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Down 3.9%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.13. Approximately 25,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,805,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENVX. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,031 shares in the company, valued at $28,133,134.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,133,134.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,614,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,625. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Enovix by 20.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 20.3% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Enovix by 2.5% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,840,000 after purchasing an additional 170,248 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

