enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Trading Up 0.6%

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 6,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 36,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

enVVeno Medical Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $59.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34.

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at enVVeno Medical

Institutional Trading of enVVeno Medical

In other news, Director Francis Duhay purchased 7,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $47,591.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,911 shares in the company, valued at $128,393.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVNO. ACT Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of enVVeno Medical by 52.8% in the first quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of enVVeno Medical by 60.0% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

