EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,769 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Cfra raised EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.74.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.