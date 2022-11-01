Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Short Interest Update

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of EOSE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. 773,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,672. The company has a market cap of $93.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 2,650.45% and a negative net margin of 1,161.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

