Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $716.00 to $571.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.81.

Shares of EQIX traded down $8.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $557.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,244. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $853.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $647.73. The firm has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

