Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a report released on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Mohawk Industries’ current full-year earnings is $13.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $10.26 EPS.

MHK has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $94.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $192.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.85 and a 200 day moving average of $120.27.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth about $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after acquiring an additional 364,085 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,876,000 after acquiring an additional 328,741 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,705,000 after acquiring an additional 316,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

