Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 1st (ACAD, CBD, CMLS, COWN, DBD, DDS, EMR, FISI, KAMN, NERV)

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, November 1st:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

