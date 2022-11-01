Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 1st (ACAD, CBD, CMLS, COWN, DBD, DDS, EMR, FISI, KAMN, NERV)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, November 1st:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.