Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 1st (ALK, ANAB, ANET, ATDRY, CHPXF, CSGS, CVNA, DVDCF, FLTDF, FSLR)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, November 1st:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $162.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $89.00.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

GSK (NYSE:GSK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $226.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $210.00.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $315.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $262.00.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $106.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $96.00.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $237.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $221.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $115.00 price target on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $115.00 target price on the stock.

