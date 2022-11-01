Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 1st (ALK, ANAB, ANET, ATDRY, CHPXF, CSGS, CVNA, DVDCF, FLTDF, FSLR)

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, November 1st:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $162.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $89.00.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

GSK (NYSE:GSK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $226.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $210.00.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $315.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $262.00.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $106.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $96.00.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $237.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $221.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $115.00 price target on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $115.00 target price on the stock.

