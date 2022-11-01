Ergo Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00009285 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $117.46 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,507.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00268046 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00118837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.56 or 0.00729327 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.04 or 0.00560963 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00233676 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 61,688,223 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

