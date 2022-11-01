Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Trading 6.8% Higher

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.83 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 39,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,092,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

The stock has a market cap of $549.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig purchased 8,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $49,914.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 198,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,790 shares of company stock valued at $33,920. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,067,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,117 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,952 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $5,372,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 730,091 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

