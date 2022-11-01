ESS Tech (GWH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect ESS Tech to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. On average, analysts expect ESS Tech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GWH stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. ESS Tech has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.84.

In other ESS Tech news, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 63,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $254,716.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 583,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,342.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ESS Tech news, President Craig E. Evans sold 16,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $60,784.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,625,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,926,030.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 63,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $254,716.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 583,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,342.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,013 shares of company stock valued at $754,189. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,880 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 858,910 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 603.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,852 shares during the period. 40.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

