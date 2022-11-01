ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Update

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,600 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 373,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $5,970,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,379,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,370,740.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.68. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

