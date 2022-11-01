ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Update

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,600 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 373,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $5,970,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,379,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,370,740.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Pharma
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000.
ESSA Pharma Price Performance
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
About ESSA Pharma
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESSA Pharma (EPIX)
- JetBlue Airways Missed Estimates, Is It a Buying Opportunity?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.