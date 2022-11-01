Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WTRG. HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.83.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $44.22 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.32.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also

