Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.29 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $23.89 or 0.00116623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.29 billion and approximately $330.09 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,486.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000667 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022417 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00268175 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.47 or 0.00729623 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.35 or 0.00558191 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000748 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004867 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00229565 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00245428 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,705,670 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
