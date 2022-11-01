Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $24.20

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $24.20 or 0.00118460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and $368.09 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,431.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000680 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00022104 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00268185 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.39 or 0.00731196 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.58 or 0.00560800 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00233534 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00249773 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,683,036 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
