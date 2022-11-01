Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,900 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 701,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

ETON traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.55. 43,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.81% and a negative return on equity of 79.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 23.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

