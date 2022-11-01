Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Acquired by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 108.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 1.7 %

EEFT traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $85.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,389. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $149.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day moving average is $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Euronet Worldwide

EEFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.