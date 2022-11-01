EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the September 30th total of 953,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total value of 29,164.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,407,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately 15,719,931.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,318 shares of company stock valued at $70,572. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EverCommerce by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after buying an additional 2,139,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after buying an additional 551,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 320.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 181,331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter worth $2,153,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at 8.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of 7.31 and a fifty-two week high of 21.69.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.06 by -0.12. The firm had revenue of 157.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 152.99 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on EverCommerce to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 17.46.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

