Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LEGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Legend Biotech Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Legend Biotech stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.01. 983,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Legend Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,663,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after acquiring an additional 639,828 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after purchasing an additional 332,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,545 shares in the last quarter. 32.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

