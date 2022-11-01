EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Up 7.5% in October

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2022

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTCGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 471,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

EVERTEC Trading Down 0.3 %

EVTC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.81. The stock had a trading volume of 283,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,070. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.95. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). EVERTEC had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The company had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Institutional Trading of EVERTEC

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 808.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 28,261 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $662,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.