EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Up 7.5% in October

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 471,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

EVERTEC Trading Down 0.3 %

EVTC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.81. The stock had a trading volume of 283,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,070. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.95. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). EVERTEC had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The company had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of EVERTEC

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 808.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 28,261 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $662,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.