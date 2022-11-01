Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Stock Price Down 6%

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.91 and last traded at $29.91. 2,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,020,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.09.

Evolent Health Stock Down 9.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $319.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.31 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $1,860,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 752,434 shares in the company, valued at $27,998,069.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $501,151.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 135,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,723,200.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $1,860,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 752,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,998,069.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,269 shares of company stock worth $3,238,910 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 13.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at about $870,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 1,023.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 6,167.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 377,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after buying an additional 371,140 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

