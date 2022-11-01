Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €35.00 ($35.71) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €36.00 ($36.73) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Evonik Industries from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Evonik Industries from €19.00 ($19.39) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of EVKIF stock opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

