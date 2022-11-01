Exeter Resource (TSE:XRC) Trading 2.1% Higher

Exeter Resource Corporation (TSE:XRC – Get Rating) (NYSE:XRA) shares were up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.94 and last traded at C$1.93. Approximately 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 109,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.
Exeter Resource Trading Up 2.1 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.93.
Exeter Resource Company Profile
Exeter Resource Corporation is an exploration-stage company. The Company operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company. It is engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Maricunga Region, Chile. It operates through the mineral property acquisition, exploration and development segment.
Featured Articles
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Exeter Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exeter Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.