Expro Group (XPRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Expro Group to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.30). Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.90 million. On average, analysts expect Expro Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group Stock Performance

XPRO opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. Expro Group has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $20.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Expro Group

In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 18,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $345,900.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,226.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 18,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $345,900.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,226.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $226,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 308,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,428.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,026 shares of company stock worth $1,439,097 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Expro Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Expro Group

(Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.