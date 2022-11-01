Expro Group (XPRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Expro Group to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.30). Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.90 million. On average, analysts expect Expro Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Expro Group Stock Performance
XPRO opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. Expro Group has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $20.01.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Expro Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Expro Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
About Expro Group
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.
