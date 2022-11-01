Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.30-8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.49. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.30-$8.40 EPS.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,103. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.69. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $156.70 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 90.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

