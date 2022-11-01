Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.30-8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.49. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.30-$8.40 EPS.
Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,103. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.69. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $156.70 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.
Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.36%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 90.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.