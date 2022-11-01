Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Decreased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 53,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 13,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.05. 261,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,261,568. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The firm has a market cap of $462.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average of $92.89.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday. HSBC decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.76.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

