Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.76. 475,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,261,568. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The firm has a market cap of $465.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.