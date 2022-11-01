Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $110.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $112.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 660,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,527,000 after acquiring an additional 110,147 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

